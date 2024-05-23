Topacio slams Mayor Degamo’s claim that Teves is seeking home detention

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio yesterday slammed Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo for claiming his client, expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, is seeking home detention while his repatriation case is being heard in Timor-Leste.

Topacio, counsel of Teves said, "Janice should be told that being the victim of a crime does not give her a license to lie and deceive. Puro fake news siya from Day One.”

The lawyer added, “Nasaan na yung sinasabi niya na denied yung request for political asylum and my client will be deported in two days? Wala! Si ano lang ang nauto niya. She should be aware of the law, especially the presumption of innocence. She should let the legal processes take their course. Napakataba na ng mga disinformation niya."

This was the strongly worded response of Topacio when DAILY TRIBUNE sought his comment to the claim of Mayor Degamo that his client is requesting home detention and also alleging Teves continue to seek preferential treatment even while abroad.

“The man who murdered Roel and nine others during the Pamplona Massacre is requesting to be transferred from Becora Prison to home detention while the Supreme Court rules on his extradition case. After years of terrorizing our province, he still expects VIP treatment,” Degamo said in a Facebook post.

Teves is being held in Timor-Leste on multiple murder charges related to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and five others in March 2023.

The arrest was made by collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, including the International Police (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB) in Dili, in cooperation with the East Timorese Police.

Degamo has earlier claimed that Timor-Leste had denied Teves’ asylum bid, a claim that the latter's legal team has strongly denied.

The Department of Justice is still awaiting a ruling from Timor-Leste courts, which are conducting hearings on the repatriation of Teves to the Philippines. This was according to Justice Assistant Secretary Atty. Mico Clavano.