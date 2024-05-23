S. Korea, Japan, China set trilateral summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — South Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders will hold their first trilateral summit in nearly five years next week in Seoul, South Korea’s presidential office said Thursday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the South Korean capital Monday, Seoul’s deputy national security director Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

The three leaders are also scheduled to attend a business summit and encourage business people from the three countries.

Yoon will hold separate bilateral talks with Li and Kishida on Sunday, Kim added.

The three leaders are also scheduled to attend a business summit and “encourage business people from the three countries,” he said.

The last time leaders of the three nations met was in 2019, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also because of diplomatic and historical disputes between South Korea and former colonial ruler Japan.