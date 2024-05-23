Romeo-Guiao beef sizzles

Terrence Romeo turned to social media to clap back at Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao after the San Miguel Beer guard drew the ire of the veteran mentor with a late trey in the Beermen’s Game 3 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup semifinals.

Guiao was furious when Romeo swished in a three-pointer in the last four seconds with the game already decided in San Miguel’s 117-107 victory for a commanding 3-0 best-of-seven series lead Wednesday night at the Dasmariñas Arena in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

‘There’s no quotient in the semis.’

The Elasto Painters tactician confronted Romeo after the final buzzer and both threw expletives at each other before cooler heads prevented the verbal altercation from escalating.

Romeo, who hails from nearby Imus, posted his reaction on his Facebook account Thursday noon.

“I don’t think may binastos ako sa pag-shoot ko. Nasa hometown ko ‘yung game and ginawa ko ‘yun for the crowd and para sa mga ka-Caviteño ko,” the Far Eastern University product wrote on his FB wall.

“Walang kayabangan at pagkawalang respeto ‘yung ginawa ko, I’m just doing my job.”

Romeo scored all of his 13 points in the final canto including crucial baskets that kept Rain or Shine at bay. He scored the Beermen’s last five points including what Guiao thought was an unnecessary triple.

The fiery mentor felt that Romeo was disrespectful as the top-seeded defending champions already won the game and there was no need for a garbage time coup de grace.

“Basic respect. I know San Miguel is a class organization. We’re friends with the coaching staff and its bosses. That’s just a minimum requirement for respect,” Guiao rued to the media during the post-game interview.

“There’s no quotient in the semis. Terrence is not a new player, he knows this.”

Guiao added that he barked at Romeo to send a message.

“You expect in that situation that you’ll end the game with mutual respect. The game was a good one. Nothing untoward happened. There’s no justification for that,” he said.

“But we can’t do anything with disrespectful people. It’s just that some people are really above themselves and plain disrespectful.”

Game 4 is set today at the Mall of Asia Arena.