Pampanga’s mental health initiative commended

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Pampanga Provincial Government has received praise from the Department of Health (DoH) for its creative psychiatric intervention programs and commitment to mental health.

With the invaluable assistance of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the Department of Health, the provincial government arranged a medical mission at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on 22 May as part of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda’s “Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program.”

The mission catered to psychiatric patients and Violence Against Women (VAW) desk officers, offering free examinations and medications to 1,191 people.

DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire expressed admiration for the initiative, stating, “The efforts here in the province of Pampanga are truly commendable. Have you heard of any other place in the country conducting medical missions to ensure mental well-being? We are all here today to emphasize the importance of having a healthy mind because there is no good health without mental health.”

Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda underscored the significance of caring for all Kapampangans, particularly those with mental disabilities, to demonstrate their worth and provide essential support to them and their families.

“The Department of Health initiated a program providing free medication, and I made sure to gather everyone because those suffering from such conditions are usually underprivileged. That’s why I told the DoH that no one should be left behind, especially those facing mental health challenges,” the vice governor said.

Additionally, each beneficiary received a P3,000 cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and take-home food packs from the Capitol, ensuring holistic support for those in need.

The event was graced by provincial board members and representatives from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), General Services Office (GSO), and various government agencies, symbolizing a collective effort towards mental health care and community support.