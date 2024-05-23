P145-M Clark complex groundbreaking

CLARK Freeport — This premier Freeport will soon be the location for a P145.45-million boutique hotel and commercial complex.

During the groundbreaking ceremony by the Clark Development Corporation and the Nationstar Development Corporation (NDC) of the Henry Hotel-Clark, CDC president Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera said that the new infrastructure will have a 1,159-square meter area along E. Jacinto Street and 879 sq m along M.A. Roxas Street here.

Devanadera and NDC president Alessandro Jose Tengco led the groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremony. Tengco said that the new Henry Hotel-Clark will have 40 to 45 rooms, and aims to provide a unique experience centered on people, place and the Philippines.

NDC’s plans include developing a commercial complex along M.A. Roxas Highway, featuring a restaurant, café, event spaces and a bar.

Once the Henry Hotel-Clark starts, the company is set to hire around 100 workers, underscoring the commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings inside the Clark Freeport. Signed on 11 April 2024, the hotel promises to redefine tourism experiences within the Freeport Zone.

