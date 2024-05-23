Norway slams door to Russian tourists

Russian tourists who can still enter Europe’s

border-free Schengen area using visas issued before the invasion of Ukraine won’t be allowed to cross through Norway starting 29 May.

The Norwegian government announced the ban on Russian tourists from entering Europe via the Storskog-Boris Gleb border crossing, the only one between Norway and Russia.

“The decision to tighten the entry rules are in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Minister of Justice and Public Security, Emilie Enger Mehl, said in the statement.

Norway, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but not of the European Union, stopped issuing most tourist visas to Russians in spring 2022, after Moscow invaded Ukraine.