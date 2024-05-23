Muntinlupa condemns village chief slay

The local government of Muntinlupa City has raised alarmed over the killing of a barangay chairperson last Wednesday as it also condemned the senseless slay of the Barangay Buli village chief.

In a statement on Thursday, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon disclosed that he has already ordered local authorities to look into the motive of the killing of Barangay Buli chairperson Ronaldo Loresca, who died after he was shot by still unidentified suspects in front of a store at M.L. Quezon Street.

“Violence has no place in Muntinlupa, and I condemn the heinous killing of Kap. Kaok Loresca. We will not stop until justice is served,” said Biazon in a social media post.

Initial reports disclosed that Loresca and his companions were seated in front of the store when two male suspects on a motorcycle shot him without any apparent motive and fled towards Sucat.

Police said that one of the suspects was wearing a Joy Ride shirt while the other one was in a black T-shirt. Loresca was taken by the barangay ambulance to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Alabang.