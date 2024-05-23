Life in Israel back to normal — Fluss

Months after the 7 October Hamas-led attack on Israel, life in the country is basically back to normal, Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said Thursday.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Fluss reiterated that Israel is safe for tourists and other people.

“So I can say that daily life in Israel is back to normal. Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, all the big cities, everything is fully operational,” Fluss said.

“You see people running in their industries, such as going for a morning jog, sports activities, cycling, yoga, or whatever it is. Streets [are] open, hotels, schools are open, everything is open,” he added.

The only time Israel closed its airspace for seven hours was after Iran launched 300 rockets and drones at the country on 14 April. “Except for those few hours, airports were always open,” he said.

Fluss said they are grateful for the support of Filipinos amid the war in Gaza.

At the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem Asia Pacific Conference at the Century Park Hotel, the ambassador said he sees the Philippines as a “friend” of Israel.

“I get a lot of support from the Filipino people. From the political leadership, of course the government, business community, Filipinos friends who when they see me, they always express their understanding and support for Israel and understanding the complexity of the situation,” Fluss said.

“This event today is very special because it’s a big event, gathering a lot of people together and getting together to create awareness and seeing what else can be done together to share with the public the truth about what’s happening over there [Israel] and to also express to me officially as the representative of the State of Israel the support for the State of Israel,” he said.

Around 100 Filipino church leaders and delegates were present at the conference.