Go urges inclusion of dental services in coverage

During a Senate health committee hearing last 20 May, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, as chair, highlighted that 7 out of 10 Filipinos suffer from dental issues.

Despite this, dental care remains difficult to obtain especially for the poor even with the sufficient funds allocated for the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program administered by the Department of Health.

The discussions focused on addressing this gap and advocating for the inclusion of comprehensive dental services in the government’s healthcare initiatives for indigent patients.

MAIP is a crucial program designed to provide financial aid to patients unable to afford necessary medical treatments. Despite its comprehensive reach, dental care, a fundamental aspect of overall health, must be more conspicuously included in its coverage, according to Go.

Go emphasized that many poor Filipinos are unable to pay for dental services, and this lack of access severely affects their quality of life. He questioned why comprehensive dental care, including the provision of dentures, could not be included as part of medical services that can be covered by medical aid from government.

This, he argued, is a critical issue since wealthier individuals have the means to seek private dental care, while the poor are left without these essential services.

The senator then called for amending the regulations, suggesting that affordable dentures should be made available to those in need through medical assistance programs given the sufficient amount of budget allocated this year.

In his speech at the Liga ng mga Barangay in Bacolod City the following day, Go emphasized the vital role of barangay leaders in community development and grassroots progress, acknowledging their essential contributions to uplift the lives of the poor and bring government closer to the people.

The senator recognized their unwavering dedication and service to their fellow Filipinos, which often goes unnoticed amid more significant national issues. The senator also strongly believed empowering the barangays is the cornerstone of a resilient nation.

In Impasug-ong , Bukindon, meanwhile, Go emphasized the urgent need for substantial government intervention to support impoverished communities, particularly Filipino farmers affected by prolonged drought due to El Niño.