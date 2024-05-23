Food showcase yields $165-M export sales

This year’s International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines has posted significant export sales exceeding $165 million from $163.29 million generated in 2023, the Department of Trade and Industry’s attached agency Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) said on Thursday.

On 10 May, CITEM converged more than 500 exhibitors and event partners from across the country, along with members of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, international and local trade buyers and partners, and retail customers.

Members of the diplomatic community from Asia and neighboring regions also came to show their support.

Rich food culture

“Our country has a rich tapestry of flavors that remain unknown to certain parts of the world. The power of food to bring a sense of community and belonging is the perfect vehicle to show the world the excellent food offerings, innovative craft, and export capabilities of the Philippines,” CITEM officer-in-charge and deputy executive director Ma. Lourdes Mediran said.

This year’s export food promotion efforts of CITEM promoted the unifying concept of a traditional Filipino celebration of salu-salo or feast, which reflects the community of food by micro, small, and medium enterprises, manufacturers, producers, distributors and consumers in the export value chain.

For her part, Trade Undersecretary Ana Carolina Sanchez spoke on behalf of Secretary Alfredo Pascual to share the message of the DTI, underscoring the importance of delivering comprehensive mechanisms to allow for inclusive growth opportunities and sustainable development.

Sanchez cited DTI’s private-public partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Clark International Airport Corporation for the three-year Food Logistic Action Agenda, as it focuses on establishing secure food distribution routes and access points resulting in affordable and reliable food sources across the country.