Filipino filmmaker lone Phl representative at Film Academy in Cannes

Aspiring Filipino filmmaker Hannah Virginia Silvestre will represent the Philippines in this year’s Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in Cannes, France.

The initiative brings together emerging student-artists worldwide in a six-day intensive learning program designed to assist them explore different opportunities and career paths they could pursue after graduation.

Delegates are immersed in a series of face-to-face workshops and interactive activities that challenge their creativity in communications, design, and public relations. They are encouraged to solve challenging imaginative briefs to work with diversity and formulate their personal brands.

It further equips the next generation by arming them with valuable tools and knowledge and fostering connections with foreign peers.

RHSA was founded in 2003 by Cannes Lions, a global network of industry experts, as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which gathers the marketing community to celebrate groundbreaking works and inspiring icons in the field.

Participants are nominated by the advertising and partner organizations of the Cannes Lions in various countries. The portfolio and profile of each recommendation undergo a meticulous screening process.

The members of the jury included Idea Bakery Founder and CEO Serfi Altun, Sacred Heart University Academy Tutor Miguel Garcia Manrique, The Creative Ladder Program Director Abnia Loriston, FleishmanHillard Senior Partner and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Adrianne Smith, Communications x Accenture Song Chief Strategy Officer Ariana Stolarz, and Media.Monks Global Executive Creative Director Grandwell Sears.

Completing the roster were BBDO Singapore Creative Chairman Guan Hin Tay, Clube de Criação President Joana Mendes, Digilearning Founder Lisa Goodchild, Amongst Friends Innovation Director Maks Kallhed, The Misfits Group Manila Founder Merlee Jayme, Freelance Creative Lead Niko Pirounakis, Livity Creative Director Rachael Kendric.

Silvestre, a 21-year-old talent from the Film Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of New Media Arts, emerged as the lone representative of the Philippines.

“This is a great opportunity to just be myself and meet other like-minded people from the different industries,” Silvestre stated. “Hopefully, I will also gain other international friends and learn from their respective cultures.”

She likewise advised promising Filipino scriptwriters and directors to keep producing uplifting outputs to support the film landscape.

“Gawa lang nang gawa (Just keep producing films),” she highlighted. “Even when you think no one is watching or listening, keep doing what you are doing in the pursuit of art, because for most of us, it is a sustenance – an imperative.”

“I write and make films not because I want to, but because I need to,” she furthered.

Silvestre expressed her gratitude to the Benilde Film Program and 4As Philippines, a non-profit group composed of leading advertising agencies, for nominating her.

The RHSA likewise handpicked attendees from different countries such as Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, and Italy.

It also includes Kuwait, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.