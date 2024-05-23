Fair trade bureau checks grocery chain

The Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau of the Department of Trade and

Industry (DTI-FTEB) is looking into the concerns raised by the advocacy group Malayang Konsyumer over the allegedly unfair practices of a fast-expanding grocery store.

The DTI-FTEB said it would investigate the matter and take the necessary steps to guarantee the grocery chains’ compliance with the Consumer Act, particularly the provision against deceptive or unfair practices.

The declaration was made by DTI-FTEB Director Fhillip Sawali in a letter dated 20 May in response to a request from Malayang Konsyumer spokesperson Simoun Antonio Salinas.

“Further, we will also endorse the matter of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to advise local government units to inspect the stores’ compliance with sanitary requirements and other business regulations in their respective cities/ localities,” Sawali said.

Faulty weights

To recall, the Malayang Konsyumer lodged complaints with the DTI about inaccurate weight and pricing, as well as incorrect item invoicing.

The group’s investigations revealed discrepancies in the accuracy of the weight and pricing of chicken sold at the grocery.

Several allegations have surfaced, suggesting that ice is intentionally added to the chicken to artificially inflate its weight to one kilogram.

Furthermore, instances have been observed where items not purchased by consumers were still listed and charged on their receipts. These were documented through extensive research, collaborative efforts with other consumer groups, and diligent monitoring of social media platforms.

As these issues continue to surface, the advocacy group urges the chain of stores to respond to these concerns transparently and rectify the problems to ensure the trust and safety of their consumers.

The grocery chain, which is a pioneer in the country, has adopted a business model focused on hard discount retailing.

Instead of establishing stores in premium commercial centers in cities, it strategically positions its stores in rural and peri-urban communities to cater to the daily household needs of these regions.

The company’s stores offer a limited assortment of food and non-food products, ensuring a cost-effective and convenient shopping experience for consumers.