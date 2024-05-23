Extend landfill operations, BCDA, CDC asked

CAPAS, Tarlac — “We are contemplating to file a case, if we find sufficient legal basis, and seek the issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan because the closure of the landfill may cause disaster in our waste management and there are no clear guidelines on how the area will be decommissioned as a landfill.”

This was today’s statement of Mayor Roseller B. Rodriguez as the local government mulls filing a case against the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) if they will close the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in October without offering an “alternative” waste facility.

There is not a single sanitary landfill that is compliant and could accommodate the daily waste disposal of both regions.

The mayor stated that if the BCDA and the CDC proceed with the closure of the waste facility, then the local government of Capas is left with no recourse but to sue the two government agencies.

Rodriguez has urged the BCDA and CDC to extend the utilization of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill noting the immediate effect of its “closure will be confronted with the problem of waste management not only in Capas but the whole Central Luzon and parts of Northern Luzon regions.

“There is not a single sanitary landfill that is compliant and could accommodate the daily waste disposal of both regions. It will definitely take years before such a facility could efficiently accommodate such huge tonnage and volume of daily wastes,” Rodriguez stressed.

“The collateral effect of this irresponsible and disjointed plan of BCDA is we will be losing revenue amounting to more or less P25-million a year in terms of taxes and internal revenue allotments derived from the operations of the landfill including savings in waste management disposal expenses.”