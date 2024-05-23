Enjoy the most affordable TikTok offer with TNT TikTok Saya 50

Value mobile brand TNT is making it so much easier for Filipinos to get their daily dose of fun as it launches TikTok Saya 50, its most affordable Unli TikTok offer in the market today. Available for only P50, TikTok Saya 50 comes with Unli Tiktok plus 3 GB open access data for apps and sites and Unli Texts to All Networks, valid for three days.

This feature-packed offer comes in handy for millions of Filipinos who turn to the popular social media app to create, discover, and share short videos, such as trending dance and song covers, fun skits, life hacks, ‘budol’ finds, travel vlogs, and so much more.

As of January 2024, there were 49 million active TikTok users in the Philippines, according to digital marketing agency spiralytics.com. Moreover, nearly 70% of Filipinos aged 16 to 64 considered TikTok to be their most-used social media platform.

"Filipinos log into TikTok mainly to get entertained, have a good laugh, and have fun. By introducing TikTok Saya 50, we’re only making good on TNT’s promise to bring our subscribers closer to their source of ‘saya’ or happiness through our most affordable and value-packed offers, powered by our award-wnning mobile network,” said Erika L. Apostol, Head of TNT.

Beat the summer heat with TikTok Saya

With TikTok Saya 50, TNT subscribers can make any day lighter and more bearable – even the record-breaking summer heat in the country! TNT subscribers can experience unlimited 'saya' by gathering their whole tropa to create content, bond over funny videos and memes, and get inspired by the summer adventures of their favorite online celebrities, among others. On top of this, customers also have open access data to browse and enjoy their other favorite sites and apps, as well as Unli Texts to All Networks to make sure everyone is just a text away.

Customers can conveniently register to TikTok Saya 50 by logging into the Smart App or by dialing *123#. TNT subscribers can also avail of the offer by heading to the nearest sari-sari store, visiting the Smart Online Store, or accessing their go-to mobile wallets.

TNT is powered by Smart's award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal. To learn more about TNT offers, visit https://tntph.com/ and follow @tntph in Facebook, IG, X and TikTok.