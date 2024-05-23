CEB boosts resiliency with new aircraft

Patrons can expect better services from Cebu Pacific (CEB) following the delivery of its fifth aircraft, which will help strengthen the budget airline’s operational resiliency while championing sustainability in the aviation industry.

“Adding another NEO aircraft to our growing fleet supports our goal of reducing our carbon footprint,” CEB chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said on Thursday.

Proactive approach

“We’re proud to take a more proactive approach in minimizing our environmental impact, all the while addressing the ongoing demand for air travel,” he added.

The aircraft, a fuel-efficient A320neo, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on Tuesday.

CEB currently operates one of the world’s youngest fleets, comprising a diverse mix of commercial aircraft, including eight Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft. This fleet enables CEB to offer the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

Latest-generation aircraft

Airbus NEOs, the latest-generation aircraft, deliver significant fuel efficiency, burning 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation.

According to CEB, the reduced fuel consumption directly translates to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.

CEB’s current flight operations span 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, catering to the diverse travel needs of its passengers.