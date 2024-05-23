BARMM security remains top priority, says BBM

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged the people of Tawi-Tawi and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to keep working together to maintain peace and order as security remains at the top of his administration’s priorities.

During a distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Tawi-Tawi on Thursday, Marcos said the government is dedicated to sustaining and enhancing the peace and development of Tawi-Tawi.

“Through the cooperation and unity of each one of you, peace will continue to flourish, and our nation will progress further. I am truly delighted with the peace you are experiencing now,” Marcos said.

“To strengthen this, I am happy to announce that your government will continue to implement projects for your development, such as the Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project that we inaugurated last year,” he said.

He said the government will build three bridges in Tawi-Tawi to help meet the transportation needs of the locals and improve the livelihoods of the people.

Marcos oversaw the distribution of various government aid to farmers, fishermen, and families in Tawi-Tawi and Basilan who were impacted by the El Niño phenomenon during a program at the Provincial Sports Complex in Bongao town.