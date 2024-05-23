Bamban chief accusers told: Prove her citizenship

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Thursday stressed that the accusers of Bamban town Mayor Alice Guo who should prove that she is not a Filipino amid the controversy surrounding the mayor’s citizenship.

Escudero said that the presumption that the mayor is Filipino remains based on the documents presented and testimonies given to the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

“Yes, there is reason for us to hesitate, but the presumption still lingers. He ran, registered voter, he has a passport that he is Filipino. So there are those who say no to prove that,” said Escudero.

The newly-minted Senate President also explained that it is the Solicitor General who can file a petition against Guo’s citizenship.

"The only one who can question it is the Solgen. The Comelec has no power to disqualify her," said Escudero, who also cited the case of Senator Grace Poe, whose real parents are unknown, and only her adoptive parents emerged, leading the Supreme Court to consider her a foundling.

"There is a basic principle in law that he who alleges must prove the same," Escudero said.

For now, he said it is up to the SolGen to cancel Guo’s birth certificate and ultimately revoke her citizenship.