Angono alarmed over water-borne diseases

The local government of Angono, Rizal on Thursday raised an alarm over potential water-borne diseases in view of complaints regarding poor quality of water supply from a private concessionaire.

In its social media post, Angono Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon said that she instructed the local health office to be on the look-out for cases of water-borne diseases which may affect local residents amid a weeklong “flushing activities” by the Manila Water Company Inc.

“The local government of Angono along with our Municipal Health Office continues to focus and take care of the health of our town due to the existence of water problems,” Calderon said in a Facebook post.

“If there are cases of diarrhea, stomachache, vomiting, dizziness and other symptoms, just contact and consult with our barangay health centers or the nearest hospital to prevent any aggravation of the illness,” she added.

The municipal government also started rationing water to households with senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities amid the turbid water quality and service interruption.

To recall, local folks earlier sought intervention of the local government over what they aptly described as brown to yellowish water coming from their faucets.

Aside from Angono, affected by the poor water quality being supplied by Manila Water included the towns of Binangonan, Taytay and Cardona.

According to Manila Water, the flushing activities at the Cardona Water Treatment Facility form part of the measures to minimize the effect of the water service interruption.

Previously, Calderon dispatched teams from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office and Sanitation Unit of the Municipal Health Office to collect water samples from various locations.

Samples were then sent to the Shared Service Facility for Food Testing Laboratory at the University of Rizal System-Morong Campus for potability testing.