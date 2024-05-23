Alcala shines as Huskers bag 7th straight victory

The Quezon Huskers overpowered the Imus Agimat VA Drones, 100-73, to share the lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round at the Alonte Sports Center in Biñan, Laguna.

With Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala catching fire, Quezon surged ahead, 54-31, at halftime and padded it to 89-60 midway through the fourth quarter to secure their seventh win in as many starts that pushed them in the company of the San Juan Knights in the 29-team tournament.

Other games saw Parañaque nip Zamboanga Master Sardines, 65-62, in the nightcap and South Cotabato thwart Marikina, 76-72, in the opener.

Alcala tallied 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal to earn Best Player honors as Quezon overtook Nueva Ecija and Biñan, both with 6-0 slates.

National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 98 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Will Gozum supported Alcala with 12 points and four rebounds, followed by homegrown Rodel Gravera with 11 points plus four rebounds and Judel Fuentes with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Huskers, being coached by Eric Gonzales, also drew nine points each from Ximone Sandagon, Mon Abundo and Gab Banal.

Imus suffered its ninth straight defeat despite the 20-point, four-rebound, five-assist, three steal effort of Luis Tapenio.

The Parañaque Patriots posted the game’s biggest lead at 49-39, then held their ground through JP Sarao and Philip Manalang to tie the Zamboangueños at 7-2.

Sarao chalked 17 points, 11 in the third quarter, five rebounds and two blocks, followed by Manalang with 13 points and seven assists and John Uduba with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Former MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino tried to bail out Zamboanga with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals but fell short as Zamboanga missed the services of his backcourt partner and twin brother Jayvee. Zamboanga also got 10 points and eight rebounds from John Mahari.