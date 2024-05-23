Abando leaves Korean squad

Rhenz Abando, the rim-rattling guard who mesmerized the Korean Basketball League for two years, has been released by Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.

The former Letran College player helped the team win the Korean Basketball League (KBL) title and regular season championship in 2023.

“To Red Boosters, thank you for giving me the chance to let me showcase my talent and passion for the game. Thank you for trusting me,” the 6-feet-2 Abando said.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for you and not because of the opportunity that you’ve given me, I would not receive this kind of respect that I experience nowadays.”

“And to my trainers, translators and teammates, who have become my family for the past two years, I am grateful to all of you and I cherish every moment with all of you. I am thankful for all the learning that you’ve instilled in me, not only on the court, but most importantly, off the court,” he added.

Abando was a revelation for Anyang after inking a P13.89-million contract that made him the highest paid Filipino import in the league.

During his first year, Abando, a native of La Union province, averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

His athleticism made him the 2023 KBL Slam Dunk champion and the KBL 3x3 champion with fellow imports SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos.

Abando even clinched the East Asian Super League Champions Week crown in 2023 after beating Seoul SK Knights, 90-84.

His sophomore year, however, didn’t end well as not only Anyang did not make it to the KBL playoffs after compiling a 18-36 win-loss record that put it in ninth place.

The former University of Santo Tomas and Letran College standout suffered a back injury during a game.

In 30 games, Abando finished his second year with 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

As to where he is headed to, no one knows.

“It was a great two-year ride. It was like a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs. But nonetheless, I learned a lot,” Abando said.

“Until we meet again.”