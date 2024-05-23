300K more autos yearly worrisome

The urban traffic crisis is becoming increasingly dire with an estimated 300,000 additional vehicles adding to the already congested roads each year, underscoring the urgent need for developing the country’s mass transit system, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said.

Ejercito stressed the urgent need for a robust mass transit program to relieve roads primarily those in key metropolitan areas.

He highlighted the alarming statistic of “an estimated 300,000 additional vehicles entering our roads each year.”

“This means an additional one million new vehicles vying for limited road space within three years,” Ejercito expounded.

Ejercito lamented the country’s lagging position compared to its ASEAN neighbors regarding transportation infrastructure.

Modernize transport system

“This is why we have been advocating for the modernization of our transportation system, particularly railways,” Ejercito pointed out.

He specifically mentioned the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project and the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) of the Department of Transportation that can address these urban traffic woes.

The NSCR is a 147-kilometer railway system connecting Calamba City in the south with New Clark City in the north, passing through several Metro Manila stations using the existing Philippine National Railways (PNR) line. It will feature an Airport Express service with high-speed trains transporting passengers to New Clark International Airport.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Program and the Asian Development Bank, the construction of the NSCR has begun in the Metro Manila section following the suspension of PNR train operations from Valenzuela City to Alabang.

The MMSP is an underground railway system running from Parañaque in the south to Valenzuela in the north, with a spur line to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Ejercito has previously stated that rail-based solutions to urban traffic woes are also expected to boost economic growth by providing jobs and facilitating the transportation of farm products.

“We expect these rail-based solutions, such as the NSCR, to spread development across the country’s rural areas and pave the way for growth in regions beyond Metro Manila and other major urban centers,” the senator elaborated.

Ejercito also emphasized the need to protect the budget for rail-based projects, which often face reductions during the legislative process.

“We must keep pushing for this solution if we are to catch up with the rest of the ASEAN region and untangle the daily gridlock in our urban centers,” he added.