Third season of ‘Bridgerton’ to feature two Filipino actors

Two Pinoy actors are included in the expanded casting for the third season of the historical-romantic Netflix series, Bridgerton.

Actors Martin Sarreal and James Bradwell confirmed their roles in the hit series in their Instagram posts.

Sarreal will play Lord Barnell, while Bradwell will take on the role of Lord Basilio.

Bradwell said that initially, the character was offered to him under “a different name of East Asian Heritage.” He then reached out to the production, where he suggested many Filipino surnames as a possible replacement name for his character.

Bradwell said he wanted to use his character to emphasize his Filipino origins.

“I suggested a number of Filipino surnames and Basilio was born! (Maybe Basilio of Bicol? The Viscount of Visayas? The Lord of Longganisa)?” Bradwell said in his Instagram post.

He also thanked the show for allowing him to suggest a name for his role, as he felt he was a “collaborator” on his role.

He also thanked and credited Sarreal for representing and bringing the Filipino heritage in one of the most extensive series.

Sarreal expressed his happiness and excitement in also landing one of the characters in the Netflix series.

“Had loads of fun stepping into Lord Barnell’s shoes (and sticking on those sideburns) on a wonderful job jampacked with fantastic people,” Sarreal wrote in his caption.

The actor added that he was able to reconnect with his old pals because of the show.

The third season of Bridgerton will focus on the romance of Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton; and Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan.

The first four episodes of the third season were released on 16 May, while the previous four episodes will be available on 13 June.