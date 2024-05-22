‘SIGA’ members receive timely aid

At least 360 beneficiaries of the Small Income Generating Assistance (SIGA) program of Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto were given P5,000 livelihood assistance this week as startup capital for their small business.

The move — according to the vice mayor — will help poor “QCitizens” to start a small business “to have a sustainable income to uplift their living condition,” adding that the beneficiaries were selected from the city’s poorest in its six districts.

In a simple distribution activity, Sotto’s SIGA program was held at Quezon City Hall lobby on 20 May after the flag ceremony.

The vice mayor also led some 120 couples to undergo a marriage enrichment seminar in coordination with Christ Commission Fellowship at the CCF Metro East HUB Servant Leaders inside the Techno Hub along Commonwealth Avenue.

It was aimed at helping couples selected from the six districts of the city, to value the importance of marriage vow.