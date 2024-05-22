Prosecute Canadian in P9.68-B Alitagtag drug haul — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla directed the members of the Department of Justice - National Prosecution Service (DOJ-NPS) to see to it that the Canadian national would be prosecuted for possession of multibillion-peso worth of illegal drugs and use of a fictitious name.

This after the DOJ-NPS recommended the filing of the charges that stemmed from the investigation conducted by the PNP-NCRPO Regional Intelligence Division to identify the possible cohorts of Michael Zarate M. Ajalon in connection with the Alitagtag drug bust last 15 April 2024.

This P9.68 billion drug bust is the second biggest drug haul after the confiscation of P11 billion worth of shabu found in 1,589 tea bags seized in Infanta, Quezon province, last March 2022.

The report showed that Thomas Gordon O’ Quinn, who also goes by the name James Toby Martin, was arrested in a spa in Tagaytay City by virtue of a mission order issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which stemmed from Interpol's Red Notice against him.

During the operation, the operatives seized from Quinn dangerous drugs as well as several identification cards under different names with the same facial photographs.

Since Quinn was implicated in the Alitagtag drug case, this will be a subject of further case build-up and preliminary investigation to determine his particular participation and the involvement of others in the said case.

Last month, a passenger van carrying the illegal contrabands was flagged down at a checkpoint in Barangay Pinagkurusan, Alitagtag where the driver, identified as Michael Zarate M. Ajalon was arrested along with the seizure of tons of shabu.

Authorities said Quinn played a big roll in the delivery of the tons of shabu in Alitagtag, Batangas.

Reports claim that Quinn and the arrested driver were connected.

"We want no part of international fugitives, you may have evaded the laws of your country but not ours. Prosecute swiftly to the fullest extent of the law," said Remulla.