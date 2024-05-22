Norway, Ireland, Spain to recognize Palestinian state

OSLO, Norway (AFP) — Norway, Ireland and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will recognize a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to immediately recall its envoys.

Ireland’s leader said his nation would recognize Palestine as a state but did not specify timing, while leaders of Norway and Spain said their nations would do so as of 28 May.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made the announcement in Oslo, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris in Dublin.

Israel immediately announced it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations.”

“Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, adding that he planned to do the same with the Spanish ambassador.

The Israeli foreign ministry had earlier posted a video message addressed to Ireland on the social media platform X warning that “recognizing a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas,” adding the move would “only fuel extremism and instability.”

Israel has said plans for Palestinian recognition constitute a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the war in Gaza, which began on 7 October when Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel.

Meanwhile, four ships from the United States and France are transporting aid from Larnaca port in Cyprus to the Gaza Strip amid the spiralling humanitarian crisis there, the Cyprus presidency said on Tuesday.

However, a US Defense Department spokesperson said that none of the 569 tons of humanitarian assistance that has arrived at a US-built pier in the besieged territory had been distributed to those in need.

Victor Papadopoulos from the presidential press office told state radio that 1,000 tons of aid were shipped from Cyprus to the besieged Palestinian territory between Friday and Sunday.

Papadopoulos said the vessels were shuttling between Gaza and the east Mediterranean island, a distance of about 360 kilometers.

Large quantities of aid from Britain, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, the US and other countries have accumulated at Larnaca port.

The aid shipped from Cyprus is entering Gaza via a temporary US-built floating pier, where the shipments are offloaded for distribution.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told reporters that he did not believe any had been distributed to those in need.