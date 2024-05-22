Navy takes 2 attack boats

The Philippine Navy on Wednesday commissioned two additional Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAICs).

Cdr. John Percie Alcos, the Naval Public Affairs Office director, said the BRP Herminigildo Yurong (PG906) and BRP Laurence Narag (PG907) will serve as added indispensable assets for archipelagic defense, tailored to address unique challenges inherent to the Philippine maritime landscape.

The newly commissioned Navy ships are named after the two Medal for Valor awardees — the late SSgt. Herminigildo Yurong PN (Marines) and Cpl. Laurence Narag PN (Marines).

Alcos said the commissioning of the additional FAIC vessels is part of the Navy’s commemoration of the heroism of the two officers.

“It serves as a step forward in the PN’s advancement to becoming a naval force that is responsive to the defense of the nation,” he said.

Force multiplier

Meanwhile, PN Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., said the two vessels will serve as force multipliers for the Philippine Navy.

“These craft will enable rapid deployment and force projection, strengthen our deterrence, and uphold the maritime security across Philippine waters,” he said.