Knights secure 7th straight win

San Juan flaunted its depth and power with a 95-65 drubbing of Mindoro to grab the solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

All but one of the 13 Knights scored, helping the 2019 MPBL Datu Cup champion secure their seventh straight win in as many starts with a 93-60 spread late in the fourth quarter.

San Juan overtook Binan, Nueva Ecija and Quezon, all with 6-0 cards.

Michael Calisaan paced a balanced San Juan offense with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, followed by Marwin Taywan with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Top Gun Orlan Wamar and Nikko Panganiban contributed 11 points each for the Knights, who dominated the shaded lane, 59-38, to produce 52 points against 30 for Mindoro, which slipped to 3-6.

Andy Estrella was the lone Tamaraw in twin digits with 11.

Earlier, Caloocan trounced Bicolandia, 98-86, to raise its record to 5-1.

With 13 players scoring at least two points, the Batang Kankaloo led by as many as 67-43 before cruising home.

Ronnie Matias powered Caloocan with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks, followed by Rommel Calahat with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists plus two steals and Joel Lee Yu with 14 points and four assists.

Jeramer Cabanag also delivered for Caloocan, which controlled the game throughout, with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Bicolandia suffered its 9th straight defeat despite the 17 points output of Ralph Deles and Marvin Lee.