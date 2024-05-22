Herbosa eyes use of floating clinics

Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Wednesday floated the idea of establishing floating clinics in some local government units (LGUs) located on islands unreachable by land across the country.

In a Palace briefing, Herbosa said he suggested to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to put up floating clinics that will have X-ray, ultrasound, hematology, chemistry laboratory, and own generators, just like mobile clinics.

The Health official said they already procured 83 mobile clinics which will be delivered in batches.

“We also need similar floating clinics for towns that are unreachable by land. Kasi marami tayong bayan sa Pilipinas na (Because we have towns in the Philippines that) you can only reach them by boat,” Herbosa continued.

“So we’re thinking that healthcare can be given to them through the boat clinics. So that’s the next step, ano pa lang, idea pa lang yan (It’s just an idea). Although now, sea ambulances ang mga pinamimigay natin (We’re giving out sea ambulances),” he added.

The LGU of Sultan Kudarat has been using a floating hospital since the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic to provide relief and medical mission to residents.

Herbosa said he will meet with the officials of the Sultan Kudarat LGU to study the cost of floating clinics.

“I’d like to look at that kasi may costing na sila (Because they already have cost). They have the costing, the models, so I’ll look at that and probably find out if that’s doable in the other island provinces as well,” he added.