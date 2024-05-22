Eala rips Aussie, nears French Open main draw

Alex Eala delivered a masterful performance, pulling off a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Taylah Preston of Australia to inch closer to the main draw of the French Open on Wednesday (Manila time) at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

The 18-year-old Eala took control early before clobbering world No. 137 Preston in two hours and 22 minutes that put her a win away from the main draw of the prestigious Grand Slam event.

The win, which came at the heels of her 6-1, 6-1 victory over YaXin Ma of China last Monday, is Eala’s second consecutive over Preston after humiliating her during the US Open.

Eala, who ranks No. 160 in the world, has to win over Julia Riera of Argentina in her third qualifying match before formally making history of becoming the first Filipina to reach the grand draw of the French Open.

Prior to her, Filipino tennis players like Felicisimo Ampon, Raymundo Deyro and Cecil Mamiit had already represented the country in the singles event of this blue-ribbon tourney.

But winning over the No. 93-ranked Riera will be easier said than done.

The Argentine netter swept hometown bet Harmony Tan, 6-3, 6-2, in a separate match to book a place in the third qualifying round.

Riera also hasn’t made it to the main draw of any Grand Slam with her closest attempt was in the Australian Open last January where she fell to Katie Volynets, 6-3, 6-7, 5-7, in the third qualifying round.

Still, Eala swears has to learn in each match if she wants to improve herself.

“My transition has been very smooth. I haven’t sky-rocketed up, saying that, I feel like there has been constant progression too. Every match has been a lesson,” Eala said.