DTI chief seals Tatak Pinoy IRR

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual on Wednesday signed the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act (TP) inked into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 26 February 2024.

According to the DTI Secretary, the IRR's comprehensive framework, developed through extensive consultations with industry players in agriculture, manufacturing, and the services sector, will guide the effective implementation of the TP Act.

This landmark legislation targets the enhancement of the Philippine industrialization strategy by improving the productivity and competitiveness of local industries in the global market.

Said TP Act seeks to diversify products and services, focusing on complexity and quality, to strategically position the Philippines within global value and supply chains.

Important step

“The Tatak Pinoy Act is an important step to grow, expand, and develop Filipino products and services. Through this law, we aim to address the current challenges and improve the productivity and competitiveness of Philippine industries in the global market,” Pascual said in Filipino during the ceremonial signing of the TP IRR at the Board of Investments office in Makati City on Wednesday.

“We aim to produce higher quality products and services, and promote them in the global value chain,” he stressed.

The TP Act (RA 11981) mandates the formulation, funding implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of a comprehensive multi-year Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) strategy establishing a Tatak Pinoy Council (TPC).

TPC chairmanship

Secretary Pascual chairs the TPC with the vice chairmanship held by the secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as well as the secretary of Finance. The DBM will function as a member of the Council.

To recall, President Marcos has included the Tatak Pinoy Act in his 12 priority bills, which he had asked the House of Representatives to pass immediately.

Said act was also among the six priority measures in the Marcos administration’s Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council common legislative agenda which was subsequently approved bty Congress on Final Reading on 12 December 2023.

Cooperation

The DTI secretary said he looks forward to the continuous and diligent cooperation of the Tatak Pinoy Council, the agencies that implement the Tatak Pinoy Act, the private sector, and other stakeholders to carry out and implement the objectives of the law.

“I believe that with our cooperation, we will achieve our aspirations for the development of our country, now and in the future. May we help each other to be instrumental in strengthening Filipino work that we can be proud of around the world,” he said.