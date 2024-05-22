DoLE, Pampanga release P11.2M for TUPAD workers

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Provincial Government have released a total of P11,295,000 to the 2,259 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program on Tuesday.

During the TUPAD Payout, Governor Dennis Pineda personally handed over the funds to the beneficiaries from the towns of Floridablanca and San Simon. He said that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Christopher Lawrence Go and Francis Tolentino funded the program to help displaced workers in Pampanga.

Pineda expressed his gratitude to the President and the senators for providing their support to his fellow Cabalens, adding that these sponsors have also allotted funds to help the sick.