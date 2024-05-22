Celtics rally past Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Boston Celtics needed a late rally to force overtime against the Indiana Pacers before emerging with a 133-128 win in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown sank a three-pointer from the corner with 6.1 seconds remaining to tie the scores at 117-117 and take it to overtime.

Then, Jayson Tatum made a crucial late three-pointer to push the Celtics to victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Tatum top scored for Boston with 36 points, 10 of them in overtime, collecting 12 rebounds and four assists with Brown putting up 26 and Jrue Holiday 28.

Indiana, who fought back from large deficits several times in the game, were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 25 points, 10 assists and three rebounds with Pascal Siakam making 24 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds.

Brown was far from happy with the performance from Boston, who had almost a week off after their 4-1 series win over Cleveland.

“A lot of ups and downs, I don’t think we played our best,” the three-time All Star Brown said.

“We almost dropped the game on our own floor. So, we have got to come out and be better,” he added.

The Pacers came into the game on the back of a grueling game seven win against the New York Knicks on Sunday and Boston were the fastest out of the traps.

With the loud home crowd sensing Indiana were struggling, Al Horford’s 26-foot three pointer made it 12-0.

The Pacers got back into the game and levelled it 64-64 at half-time.

A 13-point run in the third put Boston 87-77 up but again Indiana came back and with less than two minutes to go they led 115-100.

Indiana turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds of regulation before Brown’s crucial three pointer, over the top of Siakam.