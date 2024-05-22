BoI, ERC ink MoU to address power issues

The Philippine Board of Investments (BoI) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) aimed at addressing issues and concerns related to energy, power consumption, and connectivity to better facilitate investments.

On Wednesday, the ERC said the collaboration seeks to efficiently address issues in the electric power industry and concerns from BoI clients.

The ERC plays a significant role in the business environment of the country by performing regulatory and quasi-judicial functions in the electric power industry.

Proactive approach

ERC chairperson and CEO Monalisa C. Dimalanta emphasized that the ERC is actively taking a proactive approach to address energy concerns in the country.

“We appreciate this collaboration because we know this is how we can contribute to fostering a positive business climate in the Philippines,” she said.

During the signing, Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo also noted that investment facilitation is crucial for generating investments in the Philippines.

Partnership significance

He also highlighted the significance of the partnership with ERC, especially in the context of the world's transition to green energy.

The Philippines continues to attract investments in renewable energy, with the sector accounting for most of the projects in the more than P2 trillion investment leads tracked by the BoI.

As of January, the agency had generated P2.06 trillion worth of investment leads, covering a total of 331 projects.