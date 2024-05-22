Basilan town mayor, former vice mayor settle rido

ISABELA CITY — Peace and security will now start to reign in the municipality of Al-Barka in Basilan province after the military dipped their thumb in the long-standing political feud between the clan of the town mayor and the families of the former vice mayor, now serving as a village chair in the municipality.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon said yesterday they facilitated the settlement of the political armed conflict between the clan of Al-Barka Mayor Jaydeefar Lajid and barangay captain Mujid Jakilan families of Barangay Kuhon Lennuh.

The settlement of the conflict was held inside the headquarters of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade located in Barangay Tabiawan in Isabela City on Tuesday morning.

‘They surrendered 10 high-powered firearms to us, as a gesture of their sincere commitment to end the conflict, and this is the fourth rido or armed conflict settlement that we have facilitated in eight days or a little over a week.’

Luzon said both of them agreed to smoke the peace pipe and turned over 10 high-powered assault rifles (five each from both sides) as a gesture of their sincerity to end their dispute and be at peace with one another.

The Lajid family surrendered two M16 rifles, two M1 Garand rifles, and one carbine rifle. In contrast, the Jakilan family surrendered one modified M4 rifle, one M16 rifle, one carbine rifle with one magazine and four rounds of ammunition, one Colt AR15 with one magazine and three rounds of ammunition, and one caliber .45 pistol.