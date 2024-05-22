All new, all good

‘Kakanin’ platter

Count on cake prince and kakanin master Chef Edward David Mateo to come up with it — a kakanin platter under Minatamis PH. Established online amid the pandemic in 2021, Minatamis PH is rooted in the creative promotion of Filipino cultural heritage through a variety of native delicacies which he used to sell whole, and they were so popular that Chef Edward call for a physical store. He opened one at 23-E D. Tuazon Street, Quezon City, in June 2023.

Just recently, he heeded a popular clamor to offer kakanins in smaller portions so that customers could try more varieties and not have to enjoy just one or two. So he thought of single-serve kakanins in a platter, and Minatamis PH’s Kakanin Platter was born on 15 May 2024. Each platter is a delightful assortment of eight varieties, each in eight slices.

There are two sets to choose from. Set 1, priced at P670, consists of eight slices each of biko with latik, sapin-sapin, cassava cake, ube kalamay, puto, kutsinta, maja blanca and pitchi-pitchi. Set 2, priced at P690, is made up to eight slices each of sinukmani, sapin-sapin, cassava cake, bibingkang Ilocos, puto, kutsinta, maja blanca and palitaw.

“The kakanin platter is also thought of for parties. It is ready to serve as a buffet choice,” says Chef Edward.

Order through Minatamis PH’s Facebook or Instagram accounts, or call 0927-0352621 or 0927-0352623.