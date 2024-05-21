XG brings ‘The first HOWL’ tour to Manila

XG has announced details of the Manila leg of its highly anticipated first world tour, XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL.”

Tickets for XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” in Manila are priced from P4,000 (lower-box b), P5,000 (lower-box a), P6,800 (patron c), P8,000 (patron b), P8,800 (patron a), and P13,800 (seated vip package).

Fan club pre-sale begins 24 May and general on-sale will be on 25 May via ticketnet.com.ph.

XG debuted in March 2022 with their first single “Tippy Toes.” Since then, the group has performed on numerous international stages and media outlets, in countries including the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia and China. XG is the first Japanese artist to have charted first place on the US Billboard chart “Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter” and the first Japanese girl group to grace the cover of US Billboard magazine.

XG’s 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” will also have stops in Greater China, North America, Australia, South America and Europe. More dates will be announced soon.

XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” in Manila will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 2 August. It is presented by Ovation Productions and AEG Presents.