Winford Manila celebrates 7th anniversary

Good fortune has come to a number of lucky visitors of the Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

As the celebration of its 7th anniversary kicked off in April, Winford Resort and Casino Manila has witnessed a series of life-changing jackpot wins totaling over P19 million.

The lucky streak began on 9 April, with one guest winning P1,785,239. This was followed by exciting wins starting on 21 April, the date marking Winford Resort and Casino Manila's inauguration.

A guest won a whopping P5,840,255.69 on the popular Fu Lai Cai Lai slot machine, followed closely by a P4,348,317 win on Long Yi Fa on 22 April. The winnings continued with a massive P5,823,922.75 jackpot on Lightning Link just three days later.

The winning spree concluded on 26 April, with a fortunate player hitting a P1,863,618 jackpot on a Konami machine.

Complementing the jackpot celebrations, Winford Manila offered enticing promotions such as the "Cheers with Seven Beers" deal at Zabana Bar.

The Winford Manila's anniversary festivities were made even more memorable with a guest driving home a brand new Toyota Fortuner on 27 April.

Winford Resort and Casino Manila, a hotspot for exciting entertainment and big wins, is located at the San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park in Santa Cruz, Manila.