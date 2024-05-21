The butterfly effect

It’s the season of political butterflies and turncoats, and the landscape of Philippine politics is again set to undergo significant shifts.

Prepare for a whirlwind of political groups and candidates altering their loyalties and alliances, a phenomenon that could reshape the entire political arena.

In the lead-up to the 12 May 2025 elections, political parties that were once bitter rivals have joined a “unity coalition” in a surprising display of turncoatism peddled under the guise of national interest.

As we are awed by long-time allies parting ways and former adversaries coming together to compete for available positions, it is time to contemplate on the impact of turncoats on the shaping political landscape.

Turncoatism, the practice of candidates switching political parties, is deeply ingrained in our political culture and has a long and complex history in the Philippines. It is a strategy prevalent among aspiring politicians who often view political parties primarily as financial vehicles and electoral machinery during elections.

During this period, the graceful and tranquil presence of butterflies fluttering in the garden starkly contrasts with the unpleasant euphemisms in politics, such as “balimbing” (star fruit, which has many sides). They come entirely or in droves as part of a political group or can act alone.

Changing lanes and switching alliances are permitted in a democracy as long as it is done before the election prohibition period. Yet, the potential for corruption and self-interest to blur the lines between acceptable and distasteful is a cause for concern. Manipulating party platforms and betraying public trust can significantly undermine the democratic process, eroding the public’s faith in the political system.

Why do we, as a public, tolerate this practice when we can cancel turncoats during elections? Is this a reflection of the reality in politics, where most people no longer care, except for the minority with opposing views? It’s time to exercise the cancel power.

The country’s political landscape is characterized by a multi-party system that should foster a dynamic environment with numerous political parties, but unfortunately many are comprised of political dynasties. They campaign for public office, carefully select and endorse individuals to represent the diverse population, and deliberate and make decisions on behalf of the people in different tiers of government. However, the prevalence of turncoats can disrupt these processes, leading to a lack of party loyalty and a fluid political scene.

After winning the elections, a Philippine President or his ally, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, usually forms a coalition of major political parties or independents to ensure support for his legislative agenda. The coalition typically lasts until the next election or the end of the President’s term.

The same holds at the regional and local levels. Local officials make performative action by contacting adversaries, or vice versa, supposedly to achieve peace during the term and quell dissent stemming from poor governance.

Understanding turncoats’ impact on our political landscape means comprehending political parties’ decisions that lead to intense criticism and controversy.

When politicians switch parties, it creates a negative perception in a democracy that is already under scrutiny for not being responsive to the people’s needs and for failing to provide adequate representation.

The absence of sustaining memberships and the necessity for coalition governments leads to a fluid and evolving political scene.

While some politicians may believe that leaving a failing situation is a reasonable choice for self-preservation or career advancement, abandoning those who rely on them and betraying their trust is unquestionably unethical. Keenly felt by the citizens, this betrayal is a wound that no reassurance can heal.

A stable political environment, fostered by party loyalty and integrity, leads to more effective governance and better representation of the people’s interests.

Politics involves more than numbers; it requires integrity, which many turncoats lack. Expecting that the ripple effects of political decisions will significantly benefit the people may be overly optimistic.

For feedback, text to09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.