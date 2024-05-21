Sotto, B-Corsairs part ways

Kai Sotto has ended his loan stint with the Yokohama B-Corsairs while fellow Gilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos has renewed his contract with Levanga Hokkaido in time for the 2024-2025 Japan B. League.

Sotto played for 34 games with the club after being given the green light by the Hiroshima Dragonflies and averaged 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per outing.

“We would like to inform you that the loan transfer period for Kai Sotto, who joined us on a loan from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, has expired,” the B. League club said.

In the first division, Yokohama finished 19th in the league with a 24-36 win-loss record this season.

The 7-foot-3 center’s best game was on 30 March when he scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds in Yokohama’s 75-81 loss to Alvark Tokyo.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies have yet to announce whether or not the Gilas Pilipinas slotman will return for the following season.

Ramos, meanwhile, averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as Hokkaido finished the season at 21st with a 17-43 record.

“I’m excited to come back for my third season in Hokkaido! I’m ready to make this next season the best one yet and excited to get to work with my teammates and coaches,” Ramos said.