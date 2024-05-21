Singapore on terror alert after Malaysian cops hacked dead

Singapore authorities have stepped up security measures at border checkpoints with Malaysia after a suspected terrorist killed two police officers and injured another with a machete before being shot dead.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday the public has been urged to report suspicious persons or activities.

“Such an attack, just across our borders, is a grim reminder that the threat of terrorism remains high,” he said.

The machete-wielding attacker killed two officers and injured another at a police station in Malaysia’s southern Johor state, near the narrow waterway separating the country from Singapore.

The injured police shot the attacker dead.

The slain attacker’s father was found to be a member of Southeast Asia terror-based group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

Malaysia’s home minister Saifuddin Nasution said the suspect appeared to have acted alone despite his father’s links to JI, local media reported.