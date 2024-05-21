Shopwise gears up for bigger bike fest

Encouraged by the remarkable success of its inaugural bike fest, Shopwise is preparing to host an even larger edition next year, continuing its mission to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle among Filipino families.

The first Shopwise Bike Fest held last Sunday at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite, drew an impressive 2,243 cycling enthusiasts. The event, aimed at fostering family bonds and encouraging physical activity, attracted participants of all ages and skill levels.

The pioneering event underscores Shopwise’s dedication to inspiring Filipinos to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. The one-day bike fest featured various divisions to accommodate every rider’s ability and preference.

Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group, emphasized the event’s positive community impact.

“Our focus is on creating events that positively influence our community. With Shopwise’s sponsorship and the City of Imus’ support, we expect to attract even more participants next year,” Galura said.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula also highlighted the city’s dedication to fostering community engagement through events that enhance the well-being of its citizens. The Vermosa Sports Hub further solidified its reputation as a prime location for such events.

The increasing engagement and participation from the local community and beyond demonstrate that the Shopwise Bike Fest is both broad and inclusive, reflecting the growing popularity of cycling.