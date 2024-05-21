Renovation of Iloilo airport sped up

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has established an accelerated timeframe for utilizing the P190 million allocated for the renovation of Iloilo International Airport.

According to CAAP, the project’s commencement for the civil works has been delayed by two months from its original schedule in November.

The initiative plans to add two new escalators while replacing two existing ones, upgrade Flight Information Display Systems, a private automatic branch exchange system, fire detection and alarm systems, gang chairs, and one elevator to improve the passenger terminal building, and install three chillers for a total of P190 million.

The P140.50 million will be used to renovate and upgrade the passenger terminal building. Engineering design and project planning will begin on 15 June. Procurement will commence in July, and civil works are scheduled to begin in September, two months earlier than the projected start month of November.

Furthermore, separate procurements will also be conducted for the replacement of one unit of the old chiller and the provision of an additional two-unit chiller, with a budget of P49.8 million. The procurement procedure for this is set to begin in June this year.

However, three chillers that were already ordered through the 2023 Corporate Operating Budget are expected to be delivered in June. Beginning in July, these chillers will be installed to replace three old units that are too old to continue providing the airport with the essential cooling service, which adds to the heat.

In the meantime, the chillers that will be acquired with the P190-million budget will function as backup units at the airport and as a means of extending the lifespan of existing chillers.