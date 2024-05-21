Puerto Princesa prepares for CBST convention

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The tourism office here is gearing up to host a convention for Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) associations on 22 May, bringing together stakeholders to shape the trajectory of their sector.

Demetrio Alvior Jr., chief of the City Tourism Department, said that in hosting the convention they want to emphasize the importance of inclusivity in decision-making, stating that diverse perspectives are vital for effective planning.

“Our CBST convention is scheduled annually to provide updates to our CBST stakeholders and identify their needs. It also serves as a platform for networking and fostering camaraderie among them,” Alvior remarked.

CBST associations play an important role in managing nearly all of the city’s tourist attractions, positioning Puerto Princesa as a renowned Philippine ecotourism hub.

These associations are entrusted with the stewardship of their respective destinations, contributing to both environmental conservation and local livelihoods.

“The CBST model is exemplary, earning Puerto Princesa the moniker of ‘Mother CBST’ in the Philippines. Many come here to study and learn from our CBST approach, which is deeply rooted in community involvement, including NGOs and academic institutions,” he further explained.

Puerto Princesa boasts six distinct destination circuits, each offering a unique allure. Among these, the Underground River stands out for its awe-inspiring beauty and natural wonders, drawing visitors from far and wide.

Circuit 2, which encompasses the northeastern part of the city, was recently affected by typhoon “Odette.” Meanwhile, Circuit 3 highlights the scenic Honda Bay, and Circuit 4 focuses on the bustling central business district, featuring city tours as its main attraction. The pristine beaches along the West Coast take center stage in Circuit 5, while Circuit 6 introduces visitors to the historic Acacia Tunnel in Tagbarungis, with plans underway to develop it into an Acacia Park.