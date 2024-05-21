Phl's strategic Indo-Pac location key to economic growth — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines could obtain favorable business opportunities due to its strategic position in the Indo-Pacific region and remarkable economic growth.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Taguig City on Tuesday, Marcos lauded the country’s economic growth, saying it was the fastest growing in the region.

"I want to emphasize that the Philippine economy is not only growing, but I should say it is also thriving," Marcos said.

"In fact, we are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and we are committed to fostering and continuing this momentum," Marcos added.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country's gross domestic product (GDP), or the sum of all products and services produced in the country, for the whole year of 2023 reached 5.5 percent.

The country's GDP also expanded 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, faster than the revised 5.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2023. He added that foreign direct investments (FDI) continue to increase.