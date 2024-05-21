Philippines faces Indonesia, Vietnam in ASEAN tilt

The Philippine men's national football team will be going up against powerhouses Indonesia and Vietnam in Group B in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup draw Tuesday in Hanoi.

Apart from the two familiar foes in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the Philippines will also face Myanmar and Laos in Group B in the biennial football meet.

Group A features defending champion Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and the winner in the qualification match between Brunei and Timor Leste.

The 2022 edition saw the Philippines miss out the semifinal after a 1-0-3 win-draw-loss record.