PBBM attends Indo-Pacific Business Forum

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Indo-Pacific Business Forum on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort in BGC, Taguig City. Joining him on stage are (left to right) Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Hon. Alfredo Pascual, Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry to Republic of the Philippines; and Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian to and Pacific Affairs, U.S. Department of State. During his keynote speech, the President emphasized the Philippines' commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic growth through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). He highlighted key themes such as clean energy, digital transformation, and supply chain resilience, which are crucial for the region's development. Marcos showcased the Philippines' economic achievements, including a 5.5% GDP growth in 2023 and increasing foreign direct investments. He discussed strategic infrastructure projects and the nation's potential in renewable energy, aiming to increase renewables' share to 50% by 2040. Lastly, he invited foreign investors to participate in the Philippines' economic initiatives, leveraging reforms like the CREATE Act to attract and support investments. | via Yummie Dingding