Meralco brings transformative value to customers, communities, and the country

Ensuring delivery of stable, reliable, and cost-competitive power for its customers

As part of its mandate to deliver sufficient, reliable, and stable electricity service at the least possible cost to customers, Meralco has been proactively implementing strategic sourcing activities and distribution network upgrades.

Consistent with its approved Power Supply Procurement Plan, Meralco completed in the first quarter of the year Competitive Selection Process for 15-year Power Supply Agreements covering 3,000 MW baseload requirements, and a 400-MW baseload interim power supply agreement effective until February 2025.

Notices of Award have been issued to the winning bidders, and the resulting contracts have been submitted for review and approval of the regulator prior to implementation.

Beyond its sourcing initiatives, Meralco also continued investing in the expansion and upgrading of its distribution network facilities to improve service reliability and operational flexibility.

Amongst the projects completed in the first quarter of 2024 are the replacement of a 100 MVA Power Transformer in Taguig City; the installation of an 83 MVA Power Transformer at Abubot Substation in Dasmariñas City in Cavite; the uprating of the Pamplona-San Pedro 115 kV Line that runs from Las Piñas City to San Pedro City in Laguna; and reliability improvement of the Malinta 115 kV Substation in Valenzuela City.

In addition, a total of 299 poles were relocated for road widening projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and various Local Government Units (LGUs), while a total of 64 poles were relocated for the government’s Build Better More infrastructure program, including PNR South Commuter, PNR North 1, NLEX-SLEX Connector Road, Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), C5 Southlink and Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway.

“In the month of April this year, we already reached record peak demand in the Meralco franchise area, which exceeded 9,000 MW. With Red and Yellow Alerts hoisted over the Luzon grid several times last April, we anticipate a challenging power supply situation throughout this dry season, coincidental with the El Niño phenomenon,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

“Nonetheless, we remain vigilant as we work with energy industry players in implementing demand-side management programs to help lessen the strain on the power grid and continuously deliver stable and reliable service to consumers. We also continue to proactively encourage more participants to join the Interruptible Load Program (ILP), which embodies bayanihan among private sector players, as this proves to be valuable during this critical season,” Mr. Aperocho added.

The ILP is a voluntary and demand-side management program which calls on big power consumers like commercial and residential accounts to temporarily de-load from the grid and use their own generating units or reduce their operations when there is insufficient power supply. Currently the total capacity available for de-loading in Meralco’s area is more than 500 MW from more than 100 companies. The ILP has been implemented 27 times in the Meralco franchise area since 2014.