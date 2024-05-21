Marcos props Escudero’s Senate leadership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday extended his full support to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero as the new leader of the 24-member upper chamber.

Marcos backed the new Senate leadership after Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who held the post since 2022, resigned following several attempts to oust him.

“(Escudero’s) legislative record and commitment to public service have distinguished him as a dedicated leader,” Marcos said.

“Senator Chiz steps into this role following the commendable tenure of Senator Migz Zuburi, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Senate will continue to prioritize transformative laws to achieve our shared vision for a Bagong Pilipinas,” the President said.

In his valedictory speech on Monday, Zubiri hinted that his failure to “follow instructions from the powers that be” was the reason he was replaced.

He, however, declined to answer when he was asked if he believed Malacañang was behind his ouster.

“I don’t want anymore to rain on the parade of Senator Escudero. I did my job. I did it well. We have no scandals. I am so happy that I have been able to render my service,” he said.