Heart Evangelista displays classy fashion sense at the Senate

Diwata displays bias

Social media personality and businessman Diwata entertained with glee broadcaster Korina Sanchez who visited his pares place recently.

This came right on the heels of a video that showed Diwata walking alongside a guy who requested for a greeting which he declined, saying, “lilipas din ‘yan (It will pass).”

When queried by Sanchez if it was true that he’s become a swellhead, that he snubs ordinary folks visiting him, Diwata argued that he only entertains those who have scheduled interviews with him.

After tasting Diwata’s Pares for the first time, Sanchez exclaimed: “Masarap (Tastes good).”

Diwata’s snub of a guy asking for a birthday greeting apparently went viral, with the official fan page of Oliver Moeller uploading a video of that scenario not once, not twice but thrice.

Apparently turned off by this, the “author” of Moeller’s official Facebook fanpage reacted not once but multiple times.

“Isang bati lang para humahanga sayo. Di pa magawa hayst (Just one greeting for one who admires you. And you couldn’t even do it).

“Alam naman nating lilipas pero ano ba yung sabihin mo nalang na Happy Birthday Sayo (We know this, too, will pass but what about just saying happy birthday to you).”

“Yung effort na dinayo mo pa para mabati ka. pero iba natanggap mong bati (The effort that you made to visit for one greeting but you received a different one).”