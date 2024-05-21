Forever Summer

Sunny season is nearly over, but being in a tropical country, beach or resort wear is year-round. Nowadays, in fact, fashion has been adopting the season-less concept and relevantly it equates to sustainability and practicality. Swimwear is having the same mindset, too, and leading local brand Hindy Weber Swim is, as always, ahead of the game.
The brand only uses premium sustainable, Italian-recycled materials that are chlorine-resistant, do not pile and hold their color and shape. The suits keep the body taut, and are form-flattering. Most tops have padding, unless they are reversible. Some styles can complement each other and may be mix-matched. More importantly, the pieces embrace and celebrate any figure.
These modern suits that matter are reversible for maximum value. The brand has style options for those who like to look sexy or prefer to be covered up — it’s all inclusive. There are no unmanageable, awkward or fancy hardware and flashy prints that are just unnecessary. The business of ready-to-wear and retail has to make sense.
Gone are the days when women changed swimsuits several times a day. In these challenging times, swimsuit fashion is promoting a certain relevance and awareness because of global issues such as wastage and trash. The brand cares, so it manufactures with ethical practices, small-scale production and gives a percentage of profits to ocean reef conservation.
Hindy Weber Swim is a chic statement of simple silhouettes with universal appeal. The latest collection has eight looks that come in black, amber, ivory, sage, cinnamon, Cabernet red and a paisley print. Styles range from bikinis to monokinis to maillots with most bottoms having a medium bum coverage, with a flattering high waist.
The swimwear is an extension to the Hindy Weber fashion and beauty brand — channeling purposeful design with style and substance. It is a retail lifestyle that has a broadened and encompassing inclusive concept. It has an optimistic mindset and woke attitude towards a better tomorrow.
See for yourself at Aura Athletica, Power Plant Mall and online at hindyweber.com.