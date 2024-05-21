Forever Summer

These modern suits that matter are reversible for maximum value. The brand has style options for those who like to look sexy or prefer to be covered up — it’s all inclusive. There are no unmanageable, awkward or fancy hardware and flashy prints that are just unnecessary. The business of ready-to-wear and retail has to make sense.

Gone are the days when women changed swimsuits several times a day. In these challenging times, swimsuit fashion is promoting a certain relevance and awareness because of global issues such as wastage and trash. The brand cares, so it manufactures with ethical practices, small-scale production and gives a percentage of profits to ocean reef conservation.

Hindy Weber Swim is a chic statement of simple silhouettes with universal appeal. The latest collection has eight looks that come in black, amber, ivory, sage, cinnamon, Cabernet red and a paisley print. Styles range from bikinis to monokinis to maillots with most bottoms having a medium bum coverage, with a flattering high waist.

The swimwear is an extension to the Hindy Weber fashion and beauty brand — channeling purposeful design with style and substance. It is a retail lifestyle that has a broadened and encompassing inclusive concept. It has an optimistic mindset and woke attitude towards a better tomorrow.

See for yourself at Aura Athletica, Power Plant Mall and online at hindyweber.com.